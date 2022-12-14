High School Girls Basketball Roundup: Three Rivers Christian loses game to Columbia Adventist, Pan to injury

BATTLE GROUND — Tuesday brought a double dose of bad news to the Three Rivers Christian girls basketball team as they fell 27-26 to Columbia Adventist in league play and lost Crystal Pan to an injury before the game even began.

Pan suffered wound up injured during warmups and without her presence in the lineup the Eagles had trouble getting their offense in gear, scoring just eight points in the first half.

Still, that was enough to take an 8-5 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Eagles found their stride a bit in the third quarter, putting up 13 points to extend their lead to 21-12, but the fourth quarter was not so kind to the visitors.

“Unfortunately things went south from there as the loss of Crystal and the fatigue of playing a back-to-back caught up with us,” TRC coach Walter Poyner said. “We made a lot of mental mistakes and our defense kind of fell apart. CAA capitalized with a big quarter and pulled off a one point win.”

The Kodiaks put up 15 points in the fourth quarter in order to scratch out the victory.

Three Rivers was led by Kelsey Poyner who scored 16 points and grabbed four rebounds. Elizabeth Romanillos added nine points for the Eagles while Aurora Fortunati pulled down 14 rebounds

Three Rivers (1-3, 0-3) will host Willapa Valley on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Aardvarks double up Columbians

RAINIER — Oregon Episcopal handed Rainier its second consecutive defeat, Tuesday, by a 42-21 on the Columbians’ home floor.

The Aardvarks rallied from a 10-7 first-quarter deficit with a 19-point second quarter to take a 26-18 lead at halftime. They then held Rainier to just three points in the entire second half.

Lilli Dean scored eight points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Rainier. Point guard Lacey Makinson had a team-high 12 points and Lily Langhorne grabbed seven rebounds. Taylor Johns added five rebounds for the Columbians.

Rainier (3-3) was set to play at Vernonia on Wednesday in another non-league matchup, before playing at Valley Catholic on Friday.

TIP-IN

- Clatskanie defeated Portland Adventist 68-34 at home.

- Castle Rock lost a road game to Eatonville 58-26.