High School boys golf roundup: Woodland falls to Hockinson despite Huddleston's 4-under round

WOODLAND—Despite a stellar 4-under, 31 from top varsity golfer Dane Huddleston, Hockinson edged Woodland in the boys varsity golf match at Lewis River golf course, Tuesday.

Huddleston birdied the first five holes of his round before giving one back at the ninth to card his best round of the season at Woodland's home course. the Woodland senior did all he could to try to carry the Beavers to a win, but his efforts were in vain.

The consistent play of Hockinson varsity leaders Grant Gumringer and Tanner Williams pushed the Hawks to victory. Gumringer shot a 1-over round of 35 to lead Hockinson and Williams finished with a 38. The Hawks beat Woodland 162-167 in the team match.

Huddleston continued his strong start to the season with a stellar tee-to-green game. He was supported by teammate Keaten Stansberry who shot an 8-over round of 43 and Bryce MacDonald who finished with a 45. Woodland’s varsity team was rounded out by Trent Blatnik’s 48.

Monarchs out-shoot Ridgefield

Austin Lindquist shot the low-round of the match to lift Mark Morris to a team win over Ridgefield on Tuesday.

Lindquist shot a 4-over round of 39 at Mint Valley golf course to best 11 other varsity golfers while pushing the Monarchs to a 170-178 win over Ridgefield.

Caleb Stewart and Ian MacArthur performed well, shooting round of 42 and 43 respectively. The trio of Broden Toney, Beau Jensen and Reilly O’Ferrell each shot rounds of 46 to tie for fourth on the Monarchs’ team. Also of note was junior-varsity golfer Henry Kelly who turned in a round of 44 on the front 9.

Ridgefield was led by Jack Brown (43) and Tyler Whitmorre (44).

Kelso falls to Union golfers

Laredo Maldonado shot a 1-over round of 37 to lead Union to a 163-174 team win over Kelso in boys golf, Tuesday.

The Union varsity team didn’t have a golfer that turned in a round over 45.

On the Hilanders side, Rex Burt led the way with a 39 and his brother Gunnar Burt finished with a round of 40. Gavin Eades (47) and Kade Keesee (48) rounded out the team.