Herrera Beutler turns back Long in 3rd district

Incumbent Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Battle Ground Republican, was headed to a resounding re-election victory Tuesday over Democrat Carolyn Long, in incomplete, unofficial returns. The race was a rematch of the 2020 contest in Washington's 3rd congressional district.

With 85% of the votes still to be counted, Herrera Beutler had recorded more than 54% of the total votes cast in the sprawling Southwest Washington district. Long had less than 46% of the vote.

In Cowlitz County, Herrera Beutler had 29,334 votes, approximately 60.5%. In Clark County, with 60% of the registered voters in the 3rd District, Long led with 50.7% of the total votes, compared to 49.3% for Herrera Beutler, according to unofficial, incomplete returns.

The severe limits on campaigning imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, record voter registrations and the president’s sagging poll numbers added measures of uncertainty to 3rd District contest, and fueled the late fundraising and spending.

In the final rounds of the race, the punches got heavier and more frequent, aided by millions in donations from outside of the 3rd Congressional District and outside of Washington.