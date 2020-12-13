Herrera Beutler said it's time to 'move' on after Electoral College vote

In the days running up to Monday’s Electoral College vote, Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, like nearly all of her GOP congressional colleagues, continued to bite her tongue when it came to talking about the results of the presidential election, and whether Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.
The 3rd District Republican, however, left no doubt what she thought tomorrow’s outcome would be. After the Electoral College vote, she said the nation needs to “move on — that’s just how it goes.”
“The process is bigger than any one of us,” she said in an interview with the Daily News last week.
Following Friday’s historic Supreme Court dismissal of an attempt by Texas and 18 other states to overturn election results in four other states, President Trump and many of his supporters continued to deny the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election and vowed to press on. In the House of Representatives, nearly two-thirds of Republicans — 126 members, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy — last week said they supported the Texas challenge.
Herrera Beutler was not one of them.
The 3rd District Republican, elected to her sixth term last month, told The Daily News last week she saw no evidence of widespread fraud in the general election. She added that any allegations of electoral fraud will be moot after tomorrow’s Electoral College vote.
When asked about the outcome of the election, Herrera Beutler carefully avoided mentioning either Trump or Biden by name.
When asked directly if Biden, with a 7-million-plus popular vote margin and a projected Electoral College spread of 306 to 232, had won the election, a cautious Herrera Beutler said, “That’s where all signs are pointing.”
She claimed to be unaware of a Washington Post survey of congressional Republicans earlier this month, in which the newspaper reported it asked if Biden was the president-elect. Just 27 GOP House members agreed, without giving their names. Most chose not to respond.
“The way this thing works is it wraps up in a week,” she told The Daily News Dec. 7. “Absent any courts making any changes, based on actual hard evidence, I don’t see things changing between now and Dec. 14.
Trump repeatedly asserted that he won the election “in a landslide,” and that he was the victim of massive voter fraud. More than 50 Legal appeals in multiple states failed, and the popular vote margins were unchanged after numerous recounts.
In the November election, Herrera Beutler was reelected to a sixth term by more than 50,000 votes, 56% to 43%.
“I have said that the President has a right to put his case out there — not out there in the public, but out there in the courts, where you have to put in hard evidence,” she said.
“When you see the attorney general come out and say, I didn’t see anything, when you see in the courts [that]you haven’t seen anything really, they are saying what the attorney general said, which is that there’s no widespread collusion,” the congresswomen said.
“I really haven’t seen any evidence, any major evidence that has been presented in any of the court cases yet that I’ve seen would say that there has been collusion or that there has been this massive voter fraud,” said Herrera Beutler.
“Nothing is going to be perfect, but that doesn’t mean there is fraud.”
On Dec. 14, “the Constitution puts it all together,” she said.
