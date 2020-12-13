Herrera Beutler said it's time to 'move' on after Electoral College vote

When asked about the outcome of the election, Herrera Beutler carefully avoided mentioning either Trump or Biden by name.

When asked directly if Biden, with a 7-million-plus popular vote margin and a projected Electoral College spread of 306 to 232, had won the election, a cautious Herrera Beutler said, “That’s where all signs are pointing.”

She claimed to be unaware of a Washington Post survey of congressional Republicans earlier this month, in which the newspaper reported it asked if Biden was the president-elect. Just 27 GOP House members agreed, without giving their names. Most chose not to respond.

“The way this thing works is it wraps up in a week,” she told The Daily News Dec. 7. “Absent any courts making any changes, based on actual hard evidence, I don’t see things changing between now and Dec. 14.

Trump repeatedly asserted that he won the election “in a landslide,” and that he was the victim of massive voter fraud. More than 50 Legal appeals in multiple states failed, and the popular vote margins were unchanged after numerous recounts.

In the November election, Herrera Beutler was reelected to a sixth term by more than 50,000 votes, 56% to 43%.