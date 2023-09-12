A man was sentenced Monday to 28 years in federal prison and a lifetime of supervision for the possession and production of child abuse and rape images, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported.

Lamar Allen Thompson, 40 of Tacoma, pleaded guilty to the charges in March 2023 on the day his trial was supposed to begin in U.S. District Court. Washington State Department of Corrections Officers arrested Thompson on Nov. 8, 2018 for filming himself molesting two children. Thompson has been in state or federal custody ever since his arrest, according to a news release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

At Thompson's sentencing, Judge Benjamin H. Settle said that the crimes were "cruel and merciless," the release said.

The release said that when Thompson lost his phone at his job at a Tacoma manufacturing site, coworkers found it. When the coworkers were attempting to locate the phone's owner, they saw child abuse pictures on it and informed law enforcement. Law enforcement determined the phone was Thompson's and discovered he filmed his abuse of multiple children.

Prior to the 2018 investigation, Thompson was on state supervision over a 2016 conviction for molesting two different children, the release said.

Following his arrest, Thompson asked for multiple trial delays before pleading guilty in March.

"This is a lengthy sentence, but necessary in this case to protect the community from an offender who would not be deterred," said Acting U.S. Attorney Gorman in the release. "Despite a prior prison sentence, despite state supervision and registration as a sex offender, Mr. Thompson preyed on the trust of friends and family to horribly harm additional children."