Harlie's Hoops memorial basketball court construction underway

After three years of planning and fundraising, Jennifer DesArmo’s dream of building a public basketball court in Longview in her daughter’s memory has a likely completion date.
The “Harlie’s Hoops” basket ball court is now set to open in late November, weather permitting, DesArmo said Tuesday.
The court is located at Lake Sacajawea, and will be a memorial to DesArmo’s younger daughter, who was killed when struck by a car in Castle Rock in 2013, at the age of 15.
“I’ve been visiting the site every day, taking pictures,” DesArmo said. “It’s pretty exciting.”
The $220,000 project next to the Boulevard Teen Center on Kessler Boulevard was organized by the Harlie’s Angels nonprofit and paid for by fundraising, grants and community donations. Harlie's Angels was founded by DesArmo. It's motto, at harliesangels.com, is:
"Instead of taking the pain of losing one child and almost crippling our second child, we have chosen to follow God’s plan for our lives."
Harlie’s Angels is a faith-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to helping teens grow into responsible young adults through sports, service and fellowship. DesArmo and her husband, Jeff, founded the organization after 15-year-old Harlie death in 2013.
“I think Harlie would be very proud of what we’re doing in her name,” DesArmo told TDN this summer. “It makes my heart happy that we’re finally at this finish line to give this back to the community that’s helped us through the grief process.”
The covered basketball court will be a steel structure 60 feet by 90 feet and 26 feet tall. It will be located within the existing fenced area at the Teen Center on the Kessler Boulevard side of the lake near 21st Avenue.
Harlie was killed when sister, Courtney, who was three years older, were struck by a vehicle as they walked near their home in the 400 block of Bond Road in Castle Rock.
Courtney DesArmo, a Castle Rock High School graduate, recovered from her injuries.
