Harlie's Hoops memorial basketball court construction underway

After three years of planning and fundraising, Jennifer DesArmo’s dream of building a public basketball court in Longview in her daughter’s memory has a likely completion date.

The “Harlie’s Hoops” basket ball court is now set to open in late November, weather permitting, DesArmo said Tuesday.

The court is located at Lake Sacajawea, and will be a memorial to DesArmo’s younger daughter, who was killed when struck by a car in Castle Rock in 2013, at the age of 15.

“I’ve been visiting the site every day, taking pictures,” DesArmo said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

She said the concrete slab is to be poured this month, followed by the arrival and erection of the 26-foot-high roof in early November. The court will have open sides and will be lighted for evening play.

The $220,000 project next to the Boulevard Teen Center on Kessler Boulevard was organized by the Harlie’s Angels nonprofit and paid for by fundraising, grants and community donations. Harlie's Angels was founded by DesArmo. It's motto, at harliesangels.com, is:

"Instead of taking the pain of losing one child and almost crippling our second child, we have chosen to follow God’s plan for our lives."