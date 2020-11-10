Guest Editorial: Harris makes history

Editor’s note: Today’s guest editorial is provided by in The Baltimore. Editorial content from other publications and authors is provided to give readers a sampling of regional and national opinion and does not necessarily reflect positions endorsed by the Editorial Board of The Daily News.

There's no question that this election was a referendum on Donald Trump. That's generally the case with any incumbent president vying for a second term, but the particularly strong feelings people hold for or against Trump made the presidential election of 2020 — more so than any other race in recent memory — less a contest between a president and a challenger, or Republican and Democratic, than a contest between those who love or hate The Donald.

As with most things involving this Republican president, it has largely been all about him — right down to the public reaction that followed the announcement Saturday of his projected loss to Democrat Joe Biden. But whether you were among those popping champagne and dancing in the streets over Donald's demise, or waving signs with what are thus far baseless claims of a stolen election, there's a historic significance to this vote that deserves more attention from all of us.