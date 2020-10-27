Guest Editorial: Coronavirus hurts women more

It can all be quite annoying and bad for mental health. It can also have serious economic consequences for some women.

The International Monetary Fund is worried that COVID-19 could result in a rollback of economic gains that women have made in recent years. We're already starting to see some of the consequences.

Because women take on more household responsibility, they may stop working or be slower to return to work after a shutdown than men, suppressing their wages. After all, somebody has to stay home and watch the kids as child care is slowly returning, and make sure they are participating in online learning and not ditching school to play video games. More often than not, it's Mom or another female caregiver or guardian. Unemployment among women was two percentage points higher than men from April to June, according to IMF.

Women are also more likely to work jobs in retail, tourism and hospitality that put them in the direct line of COVID-19 transmission. They take the risk of going to work and bringing the disease home to their family — or not working and not being able to pay the bills or buy groceries. And that's if they still even have a job. These are also sectors that have been hit financially hard by the pandemic, resulting in large-scale layoffs, wage cuts and other cost-saving measures.