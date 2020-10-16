Great Pumpkin Hunt is underway

Let the hunting begin.

The Daily News’ annual Search for the Pumpkin contest kicks off Saturday, Oct. 17.

The first clue can be found in Saturday’s print edition and on The Daily News Facebook page.

This year’s contest is sponsored by Washman, a car wash service in Longview.

The Pumpkin is hidden on public land. Please do not look for The Pumpkin on any private property because you won’t find it.

For official rules, stop by The Daily News from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

The clues will be printed in the paper each day and posted to The Daily News social media pages. The clues will also be available in The Daily News lobby.

The Monday clues can be found on The Daily News social media pages, then again in print on Tuesday.

This means the Monday and Tuesday clues will be in the Tuesday printed edition of the newspaper.

If you find something and think it is The Pumpkin, you will know because a notarized note is inside with instructions on how to claim your prize.Good luck and happy hunting.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.