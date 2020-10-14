Governor creates new COVID-19 economic recovery group

“The Washington Recovery Group main goal is to help communities move more quickly to recovery.

While agencies already work together on many COVID-19 response efforts, this group will help agencies and their stakeholders to collaborate more effectively and efficiently,” David Schumacher, OFM director said.

Besides sickening more than 80,000 Washingtonians, the pandemic has impacted communities across the state in many ways.

The state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed from a record-low rate of 3.8% in February to more than 16% in April, when nearly 650,000 Washingtonians were out of work. The unemployment rate remains more than twice as high as it was in February.

State revenue collections also took a severe initial hit, with April retail sales tax receipts 20.8% below the same period a year ago. “Revenue collections have begun to rebound, but the state still faces a sig- nificant projected shortfall in its next two-year budget when recovery expenses will continue to rise,” said the Tuesday statement.

The new group “will help identify solutions that work within budget realties and community priorities.”