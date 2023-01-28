Gluesenkamp Perez appointed to House agriculture and small business committees

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez was selected Thursday to serve on the House of Representatives agriculture and small business committees.

During her town hall last week, Perez, D-Skamania, emphasized that the agriculture appointment was a top priority as a representative of an area so invested in timber and farming.

"Very excited — got agriculture and small business. This is going to be great for the district," Perez said in a video on social media following the announcement. "I'm very excited to work on some of these critical issues that small businesses are facing, and agriculture."

On the agriculture committee, Perez will help renew the Farm Bill later this year — a major piece of legislation renewed every five years with programs covering crop insurance, SNAP programs, support for sustainable farming practices, farmer training and rural development. The 2018 Farm Bill had a $428 billion budget over its five year span.

"I'm excited to work in a bipartisan way as a member of the House Agriculture Committee to make sure the voices of Southwest Washington's farmers, producers, agricultural workers, and rural residents are heard in the upcoming Farm Bill and beyond," Perez said in a press release Thursday. "We're going to rebuild jobs in the woods and support our cranberry growers, fishermen, and loggers."

As a new member of the small business committee, Perez will work on legislation regarding the Small Business Administration, federal contracting and small business support.

Perez, co-owner of an independent auto shop, has cited her own frustrating experiences with the Small Business Administration as a motive to help other small business owners.

"As a member of the Small Business Committee, I'll work to make the SBA loan process easier, cut red tape, and support entrepreneurs to help small businesses and our economy thrive," Perez said in a press release.