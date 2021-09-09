Gladys
Related to this story
Most Popular
County to declare emergency to get refrigerated trailer as COVID deaths overwhelm coroner, funeral homes
A recent increase in COVID-19 deaths has overwhelmed Cowlitz County’s storage capacity, prompting the coroner to ask the commissioners declare…
People using the federal food assistance program known as SNAP will receive a 21% permanent benefits increase this fall, as temporary pandemic…
Greene said the allegations made on Facebook last week quickly took off, amassing nearly a thousand comments and prompting calls to the school district that took days to handle. Some calls came from outside the community and even outside the state, he said, from as far away as Michigan and Illinois.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
CASTLE ROCK — Nearly a quarter of the lots in a 44-home subdivision just west of Castle Rock have been sold.
CASTLE ROCK — Drivers along Interstate 5, just north of Castle Rock, should have a new place to fill up and rest next summer.
The number of COVID-19 vaccinations given in the state and Cowlitz County appears to be rising very slightly over the last couple weeks, after…
The multi-million dollar extension of Beech Street concluded Friday when Longview held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new road.
On opposite sides of Commerce Avenue sit two restaurants, each with a chalkboard that has become a reminder of what used to be.
A 72-year-old woman from Woodland died after she pulled in front of a semitruck Monday afternoon in Ridgefield.