PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is at maximum capacity and has begun delaying some elective procedures as COVID-19 hospitalizations increa…
A Kelso man was sentenced Friday to 10 days in jail and 184 hours of monitored community service for two misdemeanors, including one related t…
Cowlitz County Commissioner Joe Gardner is stepping down from his position on the three-member board effective Sept. 3 to “go back to the priv…
Longview police reported Wednesday afternoon that a person on 38th Avenue called 911 to report an unknown man outside the residence.
Kelso police recovered a dead body floating in the Cowlitz River on Thursday morning with no initial evidence of foul play or self-harm.
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center expanded the number of rooms dedicated to COVID-19 patients after hospitalizations jumped from the mid-20s…
Cowlitz County police and mental health service providers are concerned a new state law that aims to make police and suspect interactions safe…
Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said while it’s hard to know what the true effect will be, it is “absolutely a concern” that the district will lose staff on Oct. 18.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Police Blotter: Three juveniles allegedly steal man's shoes, beat him with plastic bat in Kelso Monday
