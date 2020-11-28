Fuller makes history by kicking for Vandy

Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game Saturday when she kicked off to start the second half against Missouri on Saturday.

Fuller kicked off the turf with a holder rather than using a tee, and she sent a low kick to the 35-yard line where it was covered by Missouri’s Mason Pack. Fuller didn’t get any opportunities in the first half as the Tigers opened a 21-0 lead over the Commodores.

“I was just really calm,” she told The SEC Network after the Commodores lost to Missouri 41-0. “The SEC Championship was more stressful. I was real excited to step out on the field and do my thing.”

Fuller, a senior goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt soccer team, joined the football team this week after helping the Commodores win the Southeastern Conference Tournament last weekend.

She was congratulated by teammates. Fuller’s parents watched from the stands.

“Honestly, it’s just so exciting,” she said. “The fact that I can represent the little girls out there who wanted to do that or thought about playing football or any sport really. I hope it encourages them to step up and do something big like this is awesome.”