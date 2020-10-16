Frontline Heroes Denny Kartchner

Starting in March, though, that became a great deal harder, as COVID prevented Kartchner from visiting patients in person.

“It’s harder for patients and their primary caregivers to have as much support now with people not coming over, visitors not coming as often as they had before,” he said. “The feeling of isolation is greater.”

Soon, Kartchner was doing nearly all of his appointments over the telephone. Even now, seven months later, he estimates that around 40% of his “visits” are calls.

For the patients he’d been working with before everything shut down, Kartchner can work with a mental image of a patient’s home. Being able to visualize the furniture and scenery in a room or office makes it easier to maintain the relationship with the person to whom he’s talking.

For those who had been his patients after the March COVID restrictions, it was harder to build up that rapport — there are still a handful of patients he has yet to meet face-to-face.

“I learned to ask questions a little bit differently than I would have asked questions if I was personally present, and to just be really attentive to tone of voice and voice inflections,” Kartchner said.