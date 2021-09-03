 Skip to main content
Friday Night Scores
Friday Night Scores

Castle Rock at Mark Morris: Rockets 38, Monarchs 20

Kalama at Woodland: Chinooks 57, Beavers 20

Kelso at W.F. West: Hilanders 7, Bearcats 0

Winlock at Toutle Lake: Cardinals 49, Ducks 8

Rainier at Salem Academy: Columbians 46, Crusaders 7

Raymond-South Bend at Wahkiakum: Mules 32, Ravens 0

