Friday Night Scores
- The Daily News Sports Staff
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
After nearly five hours of public comment and discussion, the Cowlitz County commissioners Tuesday passed resolutions stating the board won’t …
As of Wednesday, more than 94% of PeaceHealth caregivers had met the employer’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements and those who did not were p…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Woodland has become the first city in Cowlitz County to pass a formal declaration opposing Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Longview has declared a public health emergency over conditions at the Alabama Street homeless camp, allowing the city to accelerate plans for…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Residents of the Alabama Street homeless encampment will be moved to a secondary location while Longview tackles an extended cleaning of the c…
State hospital officials Monday urged people to be cautious about attending events as rising COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to strain hospitals.
-
- 4 min to read
The viral videos of Afghans clinging to military planes last week as they attempted to flee their country hit close to home for Huyen Truong.
State officials are planning to possibly pay back millions of dollars in Cowlitz County Superior Court fees to people convicted of simple drug…