Dan Lanning has long preached “if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.” Oregon might soon be finding out exactly how good some of its most heralded freshmen are.

The No. 15 Ducks, desperate for more pass rush, will turn to experienced options like Brandon Dorlus and Mase Funa, transfer Jordan Burch and highly touted freshman Matayo Uiagaleilei to disrupt plays in the backfield, beginning Saturday (12 p.m., Pac-12 Network) against Portland State.

A four-star prospect ranked No. 44 in last year’s recruiting cycle, according to the 247Sports Composite, Uiagaleilei is one of Oregon’s freshman most likely to see a prominent role immediately.

“For a guy coming in as a freshman to be able pick up the scheme like he has, once you know this scheme, just similar to Ben (Roberts), you’re gonna be able to play a lot faster,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “He has a lot of natural ability. But him picking that up, I think, has allowed him to kind of excel.”

The 6-foot-5 Uiagaleilei is up to 270 pounds and his size, speed and athleticism is hard to find among freshmen. Add in his familiarity with UO’s scheme from his time at powerhouse St. John Bosco High School, which runs a very similar defense, and Uiagaleilei is in position to quickly be an impact player for the Ducks.

“It starts with the good Lord, his genetics, his parents, and then from there what he’s done from a work ethic standpoint,” defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said. “I think one really cool thing is you know what you typically get with a Bosco individual. Coach (Jason) Negro and (defensive coordinator Chris) King have done an elite job of preparing those young men and I’ve known that DC there all the way back to the Alabama days, we’ve had a strong connection. It’s pretty cool to know there’s a lot of carryover schematically within the defense, so I think he has a little bit of a head start.

“Obviously, when you arrive here mid-year, it’s an enormous advantage. When you got the type of work ethic that Matayo has as far as working not just when the camera’s on but he’s constantly in the meeting room constantly challenging himself to fix his mistakes. So he’s done a nice job.”

Uiagaleilei had 47 tackles with 10.5 for loss, including 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections as a senior in high school. Some of the moves and techniques he utilized to create that production have caught the eye of more experienced teammates at UO.

“He has some nice moves in his arsenal,” Burch said. “He has a little cross-chop that’s probably one of my favorite moves from him.”

Sixth-year offensive lineman Steven Jones mentioned Uiagaleilei along with Dorlus and Burch as the toughest edge defenders on the roster.

“He’s a young cat,” Jones said. “But he comes in like he’s already been doing this for a couple of years now.”