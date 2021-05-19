Freddie
My name is Freddie and I am about a year old. I am a very sweet and outgoing boy! I... View on PetFinder
A man pulled from the Cowlitz River on Wednesday afternoon is at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, according to officials, but his conditio…
Longview officials are reviewing a permit to allow developers to build an 18-hole miniature golf course on Pie@Trio's property.
The Washington State Patrol identified the woman killed May 9 after being struck by a vehicle on Industrial Way as Ariel Oxford, 25, of Longview.
Cowlitz County, state moving to Phase 3 Tuesday ahead of plan to fully reopen June 30; mask restrictions eased
Cowlitz County, and the rest of Washington, will move to Phase 3 on Tuesday, ahead of a plan to fully reopen the state by June 30, the governo…
Almost a year after John Fauver received his last unemployment benefit in 2020, Washington officials requested back nearly $6,000 in overpayments.
Carrillo was not injured, but Welch was taken to PeachHealth Southwest Medical Center and charged with DUI.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Police Blotter: Cowlitz County Sheriff's deputies arrest Kelso man on suspicion of second-degree rape
Paramedics took a 2-year-old girl to the hospital Friday after she fell out of a second-story window at a Kelso apartment.
