A former Longview business owner was found guilty of four felonies, including child rape and child molestation, Friday after the jury delibera…
A Longview man in prison for assault was sentenced last week to an additional roughly 24 years after pleading guilty and admitting to killing …
COVID-19 has resurged in Cowlitz County. A steady rise in cases over the last month has left the county with case numbers around their highest…
Longview’s first new subdivision in years is close to getting full approval for its final phases of construction.
Based on a district survey, 85% of Longview staff members and 75% of parents support layered mitigation measures against COVID-19, like cleani…
KALAMA — The Kalama police responded publicly to accusations made on social media by Councilman Matthew Merz in regard to a public records req…
Talking Business: Castle Rock florist launches floral hard seltzers in collaboration with River Mile 38
Pollen Floral Works is celebrating its fourth anniversary Saturday with the launch of floral-based hard seltzers in collaboration with River Mile 38 Brewing Company in Cathlamet. The partnership is the latest in the florist's community-centric practices.
Castle Rock to hold public hearing on proposed business park with multi-family housing, boat launch August 16
CASTLE ROCK — The City Council is collecting a second round of opinions on a potential business park that would include multi-family housing a…
Fifty years ago, the Monticello Junior High School basketball team completed a 9-1 season and won a league championship in the process. To man…
Led by Longview School Board member Crystal Moldenhauer, several political candidates and teachers spoke about the need to stand up to local school boards to make masks optional in school.