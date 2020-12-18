Former UW Huskies QB Jacob Sirmon announces transfer to Central Michigan

That didn't take long.

On Wednesday, UW redshirt sophomore quarterback Jacob Sirmon officially entered the transfer portal.

And on Friday, he announced his next destination. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Bothell product announced in a social media post that he will transfer to Central Michigan.

"Excited for this new opportunity!" Sirmon tweeted.

Sirmon — who was ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 6 pro-style passer in the 2018 class by the 247Sports Composite — also entered the transfer portal in April 2019, before removing his name just two days later. He served as Jacob Eason's primary backup last season, before losing a quarterback competition to redshirt freshman Dylan Morris this fall.

In six career games, Sirmon completed 3 of 4 passes for 28 yards.

In a phone interview with The Times on Wednesday, David Sirmon — Jacob's father — described what his son was looking for in a school.