Former Port of Ilwaco manager hired as general manager of Ecological Land Services

Guy Glenn Jr. recently was hired as general manager of Ecological Land Services based out of Longview. The former Port of Ilwaco manager’s first day on the job was Feb. 8.

Glenn, who has a bachelor of science degree in equine sciences from Colorado State University, brings 18 years of management and financial experience to his new position, according to a press release from ELS. He spent 10 years at the Port of Ilwaco, the first year and a half as the port’s financial director, then the last 8 ½ years as the manager. For the past six years, he also served as the Port of Chinook manager through an interlocal agreement between the two ports, which is was instrumental in collaborating, states the release .

“After a lengthy search for a new general manager to lead ELS to the next level, we found the perfect match for such a task: Guy Glenn Jr.,” Francis Naglich, founder and president of ELS is quoted in the release.

“He understands the environmental challenges and opportunities that our clients face and will inspire our ELS team with his humility, steadfast management and good humor. Guy is now our guy, and we welcome him aboard!”

ELS is an environmental consulting and permitting firm specializing in land, water and shorelines projects involving wetlands, streams, wildlife, habitat; and endangered, threatened and sensitive species, according to a press release from the company.

