Devon Allen will be dealing with nerves during the next three days.

The NFL’s final roster cut day is Tuesday, and the wide receiver/return specialist is probably on the bubble for a roster spot with Philadelphia Eagles. The former Oregon Duck, a world-class hurdler, has turned his focus to football. Allen made a case for earning a roster spot with a strong performance against the Indianapolis Colts during the Eagles’ final preseason game Thursday night.

Allen took the opening kickoff ... and dropped the football near the goal line. He picked up the football and promptly turned on the jets for a 73-yard return to set up the Eagles’ first touchdown of the game.

“A little bit of nerves,” Allen told reporters after the game. “It’s my first kickoff return in probably seven or eight years.”

The second-year player also shined on special teams as a “gunner” (usually a fast player who runs down the sideline in an attempt to make a tackle). He cut down the Colts’ Amari Rodgers for no gain on a solid open-field tackle on a punt. Allen also had a 28-yard kick return that was nullified by a penalty.

Allen caught one pass for seven yards in the game and finished the preseason with three catches (four targets) for 28 yards during the preseason.

Allen was viewed as a long shot to earned a roster spot at the start of training camp, but he has come on strong. He has a chance as the fifth receiver, but he’ll likely see most action primarily on special teams. With season-ending injuries to Zech McPhearson and Shaun Bradley, Allen has a shot.

“To be honest, I have no clue,” Allen told reporters after the game. “It’s tough because our offense is so high-powered, there’s a lot of good guys on the offense. … I’m trying to do my best in the job description given to me … and I think today obviously helped. But I think my goal is to just continue to get better and I think with more reps and stuff like that I think I can do that.”