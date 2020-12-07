Floyd Mayweather to fight Logan Paul

Say what you want about Floyd Mayweather's competitive nature, but it's hard to deny that he's one of the smartest athletes in history on the business side.

The retired boxer is cashing in on another opportunity in February, planning to fight Logan Paul in an exhibition fight.

Paul is a YouTuber turned boxer and the brother of Jake Paul, who knocked Nate Robinson out cold last weekend.

This would be a bigger upset then Buster Douglas over Mike Tyson. Paul lost his last boxing match against another YouTuber, so he isn't a dominant young up-and-comer.

This is all about the money for Mayweather. It's another chance for him to make millions while making easy work of an opponent. Just take his last two known fights for example. Mayweather defeated Conor McGregor in what was the second-highest pay-per view buy rate in boxing history. He then knocked out Korean kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of an exhibition and made a quick $9 million.

Some boxing heads and fans of combat sports don't like Mayweather's style. It's potentially damaging to the boxing brand. Comments like those made by the UFC's Dana White are all too common.