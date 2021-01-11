Five takeaways from No. 17 Oregon's weekend against Colorado and Utah

The Ducks, whose roster was already thin thanks to injuries, could move sophomore forward Chandler Lawson into the starting lineup if Figueroa is out. Lawson, who started 12 games last season, is averaging 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17.5 minutes this season. He played a season-high 24 minutes against the Utes and was tied for the team-lead with six rebounds. He also scored four points, including a crucial put-back late in the game, and had two blocks.

3, Ducks not as dominant down low

Oregon had been feasting on opponents under the basket this season until these last two games.

Heading into the weekend, the Ducks hadn’t been outrebounded in a game this season and had an overall plus-7.4 rebounding margin. They also were outscoring opponents in the paint by an average of 15 points a game (40-25).

But Colorado won the rebounding battle 40-28 and set a season-high on the boards by an opponent. Utah also outrebounded the Ducks 36-27. Of course, the Utes did shoot 56% so there weren’t a ton of rebounds to be had on the defensive end.