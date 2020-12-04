Five new free agents the Mariners could be interested in, including slugger Kyle Schwarber

There are 56 new free agents on the open market after Wednesday evening's deadline for teams to decide on tendering or nontendering guaranteed contracts to club-controlled players for the 2021 season.

Officially, there were 59 players that were nontendered and 59 arbitration eligible players that were tendered contracts for 2021. Three players re-signed new deals with their teams.

There could be a few more players signing with their previous teams in the coming days for lesser dollars than their expected arbitration projections, but a good portion will remain free agents, looking to find the best situation.

Of those 56 players, there are several former first-round picks in the group, which will always intrigue general manager Jerry Dipoto. It's based on something longtime GM and baseball executive John Hart told him about six years ago.

"He said that when you are building a roster, always look at the guys who have ones and twos listed next to their draft statuses, meaning first and second-round picks, and even when you've looked, go back and look again," Dipoto said last season. "They might be struggling somewhere or not having success for whatever reason. But some team once thought enough of that player to draft them where they did. I've used that guidance so many times."