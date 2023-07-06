As Longview prepares to celebrate its centennial, reporters here at The Daily News have been doing deep dives into the town's past, unearthing stories that have yet to be heard or possibly revitalizing old ones; like possibly Longview's first reported crime — a strong-armed mugging.

According to the Feb 9, 1923, issue of the then-called, The Longview News, on Tuesday, Feb 6, Mrs. Marie Foss, a waitress from the now defunct Lotus Cafe, was walking home. As she left Longview's "business district," she detected an unknown man "keeping pace" with her as she walked back home.

According to the Cowlitz County Historical Museum, the Lotus Cafe offered gambling as well as their signature steak and chops.

The hundred-year-old article mentions that Foss "instinctively" walked with the "outside of the curb" as a safety measure near the intersection of Fourth and Maple.

Foss would occasionally "cast a glance" towards the unknown man and saw that he had increased his speed, and so did she, but the effort was futile as the assailant grabbed Foss by her shoulder and struck her "with such force that she was knocked down."

The article describes the suspect fleeing not by streets or avenues but near properties as the suspect 'bolted west between the Dick Turpin residence and that of Newt Mitchell."

According to the article, Foss was carrying her purse at the time of the attack. The report speculates that the motive of the crime is possibly related to Foss cashing her paycheck earlier in the day.

The verbiage used in the article is very of its time, as Foss is described as a "plucky little woman" who went to work the next day after being assaulted and her day's pay stolen.

The Daily News also found another article that could be the first reported crime within the city limits.

According to the Sept. 13, 1923 issue of The Longview Daily News, which cost three cents, an “act of lawlessness occurred” when thieves broke into Judd’s bookstore and made off with what the article describes as “considerable stock.”

The thief or thieves stole 71 Waterman fountain pens, two dollars worth of silver, and $1.25 in pennies.

Waterman pens are a luxury item that is still around today.

As stated in the century-old article, the theft entered through the back entrance. Still, the report speculates that the suspect was either a grown man or a pack of young boys, with the only evidence left from the break-in, a large footprint near the building, which the article mentions as the only clue for the city marshal.