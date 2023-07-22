Two months after the six-story Monticello Hotel opened for business on July 23, 1923, as the centerpiece around R.A. Long's planned city, one of the first reported major crimes hit the growing town — a bookstore burglary.

According to the Sept. 13, 1923, issue of The Longview News an “act of lawlessness occurred” when thieves broke into Judd’s bookstore located in the Hemlock Building in Longview and made off with what the article describes as “considerable stock.”

Bill Watson, the Cowlitz County Historical Museum curator, said Judd's was probably the only bookstore in town, with a population of about 3,000 residents and no mayor. The store offered schoolbooks, office supplies, magazines and cards.

The article says 71 Waterman fountain pens, $2 worth of silver and $1.25 in pennies were stolen. Waterman pens are still around today and are sold for up to $90.

Watson said break-ins, like the one at Judd's, were "common," and since Longview wasn't officially incorporated, which happened in February of 1924; arrestees were often sent to a jail in Kelso.

Authorities suspected either a grown man or a pack of young boys for the robbery, and the only evidence left from the break-in was a large footprint near the building — the only clue for the city marshal.

A city marshal, was basically a company cop, most likely hired by either the Long-Bell Lumber Company or another contractor since Longview was still a factory town at the time.

Watson explains that petty crimes were more common in Kelso than Longview, because " most everyone (in Longview) was there to work," and described the town's crime level as "minimal."

While Longview saw more petty crimes at this time, the rowdier Kelso — home to brothels and saloons — saw more serious crimes, including a mugging and assault on a woman seven months prior to the bookstore theft.

According to the Feb. 9, 1923, issue of The Longview News, Marie Foss, a waitress at the Lotus Cafe, was attacked three days prior to the report.

The article does not indicate whether the attack was in Kelso or Longview.

Watson, the Cowlitz County Historical Museum curator, shared that there was a Lotus Cafe in Kelso, located close to Pacific Avenue and Allen Street. Unfortunately, the cafe was demolished in the spring of 1923 to make way for a replacement bridge following the tragic collapse of the Allen Street Bridge on Jan 3, 1923, which resulted in the loss of over 30 lives.

Watson said the Longview Lotus Cafe offered gambling as well as their signature steak and chops.

Foss "instinctively" walked with the "outside of the curb" as a safety measure near the intersection of Fourth and Maple.

Foss would occasionally "cast a glance" towards the unknown man and saw that he had increased his speed, and so did she, but the effort was futile as the assailant grabbed Foss by her shoulder and struck her "with such force that she was knocked down."

The article describes the suspect fleeing not by streets or avenues but near properties as the suspect 'bolted west between the Dick Turpin residence and that of Newt Mitchell."

According to the article, Foss was carrying her purse at the time of the attack. The report speculates that the motive of the crime is possibly related to Foss cashing her paycheck earlier in the day.

The verbiage used in the article is very of its time, as Foss is described as a "plucky little woman" who went to work the next day after being assaulted and her day's pay stolen.