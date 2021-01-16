First case of new COVID strain found in Oregon

When a new variant started to spread rapidly in Great Britain, researchers said it could be the result of something called a founder effect — meaning that version of the virus gained traction simply because it happened to be the one carried by a person who exposed lots of other people, not because of some change in the virus itself.

But mounting evidence suggests that mutations in the virus, not human behavior, are somehow enabling the faster spread, said Brianne Barker, a Drew University biologist who studies the immune system.

A key indicator is that every time the variant arrives in a new location, it seems to spread just as rapidly as it has in the United Kingdom, Barker said.

“The odds would be against having it be a founder effect or some behavioral issue in each new country, where we know the restrictions and the behaviors are so different,” she said.

Both new strains of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, called B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, are thought to be more transmissible. Kennedy, a biologist who studies the evolution of infectious diseases, said most of the data that’s available is for the U.K. variant in particular.

Washington state has yet to record a case of the variant found in Oregon, but health officials expressed alarm at the prospect.

“Adding strains that spread more readily to our outbreak will be like throwing gasoline on a COVID-19 wildfire,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County. “Unless we take strong actions to stop it, more transmissible strains will lead to rapid, potentially explosive increases in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. And this will compound the impact and suffering of COVID-19 across our communities and potentially overwhelm our hospitals.”