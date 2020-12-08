Firefighters respond to burning vacant Kelso house, suspect transients

Firefighters responded to a Catlin Street house in Kelso slated for demolition Monday night after burning trash started a structure fire.

According to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, passersby called in a possible structure fire at 304 Catlin Street just after 9 p.m. Monday. The house and several others on Catlin Street will soon be demolished for a street widening and realignment project.

Fire and police units arrived to find "smoke coming from a boarded up residential structure," and bystanders said the condemned house had been "used extensively by transients and that persons were seen entering the structure all day."

Firefighters searched the building, but did not find any victims inside, the press release said. However, they did find burning garbage in a rear room.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the remaining smoke, the press release said. They also found "several openings in the walls that had been used for persons to enter the structures."

While the fire is considered suspicious, there are no witnesses or evidence for further follow-up, the press release said. A ladder truck, three fire engines, one ambulance, two chief officers and 17 personnel responded.

