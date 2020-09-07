'Fire train' helps battle blaze in Yakima River Canyon

The trains can get firefighters to places firetrucks can’t access and bring water to spots where there are no water sources. The fire trains carry significantly more water than a truck; a typical firetruck carries 500 gallons of water, while the train hauls 30,000 gallons, according to a recent story about the fire trains on the BNSF website.

Rich Elliott, deputy chief of Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, saw the BNSF firefighting train in the upper part of the Yakima River Canyon around mileposts 21 and 22.

“I last saw the train operating two nights ago in the evening and it was pretreating and handling some fires along the railroad tracks. Our goal was to keep the fires on the west side of the railroad tracks, especially the west side of the (Yakima River),” and it’s helped with that, Elliott said Sunday.

“Having that resource available and having the railroad be willing to work with us, it did provide some assistance,” he added.

Northwest Incident Management Team 12 coordinated use of the fire train, Elliott said.

“We really appreciate all the cooperating agencies, and Burlington Northern is one of them,” he said.