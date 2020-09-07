'Fire train' helps battle blaze in Yakima River Canyon

Nearly 1,000 firefighters have fought the Evans Canyon Fire near Yakima with an impressive array of machines on the ground and in the air — at least 127 engines, 13 bulldozers, two tank-like skidgines, 21 water tenders, six helicopters and two airplanes.
The fire remained at 75,817 acres, or 118 square miles, and was 40% contained, said Jeff Dimke, incident commander with Northwest Incident Management Team 12. It began the afternoon of Aug. 31 and is burning between Naches and Ellensburg, about 160 miles northeast of Longview.
Joining firefighters in the battle through the Yakima River Canyon is one of two specially equipped firefighting trains from BNSF Railway, both based in Washington.
Each train can take firefighters to hard-to-reach hot spots, carries 30,000 gallons of water and uses hoses to shoot water up to 30 feet away.
Considering the value of BNSF trains and the loads they transport through arid, windy and often remote Western country, the trains are key to protecting railroad property, employees and the grassy rangeland.
One of the trains was in the Yakima River Canyon and moving through the upper canyon late last week. The trains are similar, with one or more engines, on-board generators, a caboose that transports firefighters and can serve as a command center, plus cars carrying large white tanks of water.
The trains can get firefighters to places firetrucks can’t access and bring water to spots where there are no water sources. The fire trains carry significantly more water than a truck; a typical firetruck carries 500 gallons of water, while the train hauls 30,000 gallons, according to a recent story about the fire trains on the BNSF website.
Rich Elliott, deputy chief of Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue, saw the BNSF firefighting train in the upper part of the Yakima River Canyon around mileposts 21 and 22.
“I last saw the train operating two nights ago in the evening and it was pretreating and handling some fires along the railroad tracks. Our goal was to keep the fires on the west side of the railroad tracks, especially the west side of the (Yakima River),” and it’s helped with that, Elliott said Sunday.
“Having that resource available and having the railroad be willing to work with us, it did provide some assistance,” he added.
Northwest Incident Management Team 12 coordinated use of the fire train, Elliott said.
“We really appreciate all the cooperating agencies, and Burlington Northern is one of them,” he said.
Fire crews on Monday faced challenging conditions as high winds and temperatures hit the Pacific Northwest on Labor Day.
The Lionshead Fire in Oregon grew to 25 square miles by Monday and the Beachie Creek Fire reached 500 acres as fire officials prepare for high winds and dangerous conditions across both wildfires late Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Statesman Journal.
The fires are in the path of winds that could reach up to 75 mph late Monday and into Tuesday, officials said. It’s like a hurricane hitting a wildfire, officials said.
“The fire weather forecasted is extremely rare and occurs only a few times a century,” said Eric Johnson, Deputy Fire Staff for Northwest Oregon Fire Management.
The entire Mount Jefferson Wilderness, the Olallie Lake area and the Opal Creek area were closed to recreation.
Fire officials overseeing the Evans Canyon Fire in southeastern Washington state issued a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Monday due to strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures “that could contribute to the rapid spread of any new or ongoing fires.”
Temperatures are forecast in the mid-80s in the valleys with winds shifting to northeast-east including gusts to 35 mph by midday, according to the Southwest Region of the Department of Natural Resources.
