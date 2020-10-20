Final virtual debate for Wahkiakum County commissioners set

The final virtual debate hosted by the Wahkiakum County Republican and Democratic Virtual Debates Subcommittee takes place from 7 to 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Wahkiakum High School principal Stephanie Leitz will moderate for the candidates running for two Wahkiakum County Commissioner positions. They are Mike Backman and Lee Tischer for Position 1, and Dan Cothren and Tim Lawry for Position 2.

To join via Zoom visit https: us02web.zoom.us/j/83284843196. To join by phone, call one of the following numbers: 1-253-215-8782, 1-346-248-7799m 1-669-900-7=6833, 1-312-626-6799, 1-929-205-6099 or 1-301-715-8592 and enter ID number 832 8484 3196.

The debates can be seen in "real time" on the Wahkiakum RandDteam YouTube channel and will also be available a few minutes after the debates end. (Note: The channel name is two words if searching for it.)

People who missed the previous debates for secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction and 19th Legislative District senator can view them on the YouTube channel up to the Nov. 3 election.

