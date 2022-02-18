Fibre Federal Credit Union gives more than $165,000 to more than 130 organizations in 2021

Fibre Federal Credit Union in 2021 donated $165,478 to more than 130 organizations across the credit union’s service areas.

The mission of the credit union, which serves 11 counties in Washington and Oregon, is “to strengthen and improve the communities it serves through partnerships, sponsorships and donations,” states a press release from the credit union.

In addition to the monetary donations, the credit union donated branded items for various events.

Donation budgets also are allotted to departments within the credit union. As a result, more than $3,000 was given to schools, support shelters, animal shelters, youth sports teams and other community groups.

Additionally, 107 credit union volunteers spent more than 1,425 hours supporting 82 organizations.

