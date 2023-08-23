The father of Tennessee Titans’ cornerback Caleb Farley was killed in a home explosion in North Carolina late Monday night, according to authorities.

Robert Farley, father of the NFL player, died in the explosion which also injured another person in the home, located in Lake Norman, about 28 miles north of Charlotte. Christian Rogers, 25, a family friend was injured in the explosion and was taken a nearby hospital with non-life threating injuries, said Kent Greene, the director of Iredell County’s Fire Services and Emergency Management.

Farley was not in the home at the time of the explosion.

Greene said the 6,300-square foot house was destroyed and suspected that the explosion was caused by a gas leak. Wood debris and window frames were blown at least 50 yards from the blast.

“There’s a lot of devastation,” Greene told the Tennessean. “There’s nothing left of this structure except a partial wall.”

The Titans selected Farley with their first-round pick (No. 22) in the 2021 NFL draft. Farley has played in 12 career games after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 6 of his rookie year and season-ending herniated disk in Week 10 of the 2022 season.