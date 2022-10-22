Meet Fable! Fable is part of the “F” litter. We had DNA testing done on a sibling and the results... View on PetFinder
Fable
Related to this story
Most Popular
While wearing a black ball cap and sipping a beer, Erich Miller, the owner of the new country-western-themed All In Saloon, located at 1315 Co…
Kelso School District canceled all weekend high school activities — including the Friday home football game and Saturday’s homecoming dance — …
EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were taken to the…
Former Longview dentist Sam Wise to pay nearly $770K to former employee over workplace harassment, wrongful termination
A jury awarded a former Longview dental assistant nearly $770,000 this week after finding her former employer — dentist Sam Wise and clinic ma…
EAST CLARK COUNTY — The Nakia Creek Fire in east Clark County exploded in size on Sunday, prompting a significant expansion of Level 3 mandato…
A 33-year-old Ferndale man is suspected of blocking an Interstate 5 lane and causing a four-vehicle pileup that sent two people to the hospita…
Smoke from seven area wildfires covers Cowlitz County, but officials report no direct threat to residents
Seven wildfires — ranging within 45 minutes to two hours from Cowlitz County — are blowing smoke over the region and worrying residents that t…
Some people go to the Chevron on Washington Way for gas, cigarettes or snacks.
Southwest Washington Congressional candidates Kent and Gluesenkamp Perez face off in Vancouver debate
After being represented by Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler for the last 12 years, the two candidates vying to replace her in Congress sq…
CLATSKANIE — A wildfire in the Clatsop State Forest — near the Fishhawk Lake Reserve and roughly 45 minutes west of Rainier — has grown to aro…