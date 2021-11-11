Wayne VanHamme

"Army is a family adventure."

Wayne VanHamme is many things – nurse, father, grandfather and respected Longview community member. He’s also humble.

Upon learning he was selected as an honoree, he responded, “I don’t have any exciting stories. I did Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia, but other than that I just did plain army stuff.”

VanHamme, 73, started his military career in the Air Force in 1967. He was 19, had already finished one year of college and the Vietnam War was happening. All his friends were going, so he decided to go, too.

“In those days, that was the thing to do,” he said.

VanHamme initially chose the Air Force because he knew a recruiter and he could get right in.

Having completed his basic training in San Antonio, VanHamme went to Biloxi, Mississippi to learn electronics and radio repair and then was sent to Germany for three years to spend his time manning a radio station on top of a hill. After Germany, he was sent back to New Mexico where he was discharged from the Air Force. In 1972, he drove to California, went to college in San Francisco for a year, joined the California Air National Guard and met his wife, April. The couple then moved to Longview in 1973. They have since been married for 48 years.

VanHamme served in the Oregon Air National Guard from 1973-1978. In 1975, VanHamme started attending nursing school at Lower Columbia College to become an RN. In 1977, he became a RN at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center Emergency Department in Longview. He joined the Washington State Guard from 1978-1980.

In 1980, VanHamme joined the Army Reserves as a Second Lieutenant, and this is where he would spend much of his career until 2008. He would retire as a full Colonel.

In 1991, when he was a captain, VanHamme was pulled out of his Vancouver unit during Operation Desert Storm, joined a unit from San Antonio and went to Saudi Arabia to run one of the ICU wards in a tent hospital.

“We set up a tent hospital and took care of the bad guys and allies when they were wounded or sick,” he said, describing the tent hospital as huge with 140 beds. “This was not a M*A*S*H thing you see on TV. This was a huge hospital in the middle of the desert.”

VanHamme was running the ICU, taking care of prisoners of war. Once they got better, they were sent to war camp.

“Returning home from Desert Storm was really great,” he recalled. “During the ‘Nam period we weren’t allowed to wear our uniforms off base. People said things that weren’t so nice. But when we came back in ’91, we had a big parade in Vancouver for us.”

From 2002 to 2006, when he was in the Army Reserves, VanHamme was chief nurse at Vancouver’s 396th Combat Support Hospital.

VanHamme worked at St. John Medical Center Emergency Department until he retired in 2020.

Today, VanHamme keeps busy with his wife, three kids, and seven grandchildren. He runs four miles every other day. You can find him providing medical services one day a week at Longview Free Medical Clinic and one day a week at the homeless camp on Alabama Street. He’s also on the board of directors of CORE Health in Longview, which provides comprehensive behavioral health care to the community. In addition, he is also administering Covid-19 shots to the ships that dock at the Cowlitz River.

VanHamme credits his wife, April, for all his army adventures and taking care of the kids and house while he was gone.

“Army is a family adventure,” he said. “Without strong support from April and the kids, it would have been difficult to raise family and have a successful Army career.”

Family member Kirsten Amrine had many reasons she nominated VanHamme for this honor. “He’s incredibly humble, she said. “He has such a servant’s heart. He absolutely loves this country, loves serving. If you have a need, he figures out how to get an answer. He’s just a great person.”

