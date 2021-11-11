Morris Watson

This coming January, World War II Army veteran Morris Watson intends to join the 100-year-old birthday club, hopefully followed by crossing off another item on his bucket list: hopping in a helicopter and whirling away skyward to experience yet another adventurous ride.

“I am still hoping to fly one more time, but this time on a helicopter,” said the 99-year-old Watson when interviewed at the Canterbury Inn recently.

Watson was last seen airborne this past August, when he boarded a two-seat, PT17 Boeing Stearman for a fifteen minute flight over the Longview-Kelso area. The plane picked to fly Watson closely resembled the biplanes used during World War II, the time period when Watson was serving his country abroad.

Dream Flights, a nonprofit organization that specializes in providing unforgettable, vintage plane rides for aged veterans, made such a flight available to Watson, and he didn’t think twice when presented the opportunity.

Watson’s time up in the air even included a tip of the cap from a nearby U.S. Coast Guard vessel down below.

“Tell your veteran we salute him!” was heard by a grateful Watson over the headset he was wearing during the flight.

In March 1942, Watson was the one doing the saluting --- albeit it to an American flag --- as he made the patriotic decision to enlist in the Army.

Prompting Watson to join was the Day of Infamy, when secretive Japanese fighter planes shockingly bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Ironically, about a month prior to Watson shipping out overseas, he was sent to the Hawaii Island of Oahu for some R & R near the famous Diamond Head crater. Watson ventured out with his Army companions and saw firsthand the vast damage the Japanese attack had created.

“We discovered bullet holes everywhere among the shattered windows of nearby buildings,” shared Watson.

These same bullet holes remain clearly visible even today. One only needs to visit the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum in Honolulu to see the infamous holes for themselves.

After joining the Army, Watson initially began his military career in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was later stationed at Camp Shelby, Mississippi, with a rank of private first class and was chosen to be a rifleman.

Rifleman were assigned several essential and dangerous duties, including loading, aiming and firing their rifles at enemy personnel, or capturing and holding enemy soldiers if deemed necessary. Watson also needed to be adept at using carbines, grenades and .30 caliber machine guns.

Watson was required to use all of these weapons while engaged in the Gilbert and Marshall Islands campaign in the Pacific theatre of World War II. He earned the APTO (Asiatic-Pacific campaign) medal, the Good Conduct medal, and the World War II Victory Medal.

After being honorably discharged from the Army in December 1945, Watson went on to work as a casting machine operator at the Reynolds Metals’ aluminum plant in Longview for 33 years, until retiring in 1983.

Q & A with Morris Watson and his son, Randy Watson

How did Watson’s family initially respond to his enlisting in the Army?

“My mom and dad were good with it. I thought about joining the Navy, but my wife was dead set against it. She was worried about me being on the water all the time. And I wasn’t a very good swimmer!”

What does it mean to be a man of honor?

“It means to be treated with trust. I did my duty and could be relied upon.”

What prepared you to serve as a rifleman during World War II?

“Probably my past hunting experiences. I was a crack shot, but my military training helped me to become an even better shot.”

Did you keep in contact with any of your fellow rifleman after you separated from the Army?

“I wrote one of them several times for two years. He lived in Iron River, Michigan. We did not rehash our time in the service. He went on to work in the coal mines and we used a lot of coal when I worked at Reynolds."

What advice would you give to veterans currently serving in the military?

“Honor your country by serving proudly. I was able to honor my country and say, ‘thank you, God, for seeing me home!’”

What do you think about being nominated for The Daily News’ Stories of Honor?

“It is an honor and I appreciate being thought of this way.”

Two final questions were reserved for Randy Watson, Morris Watson’s son.

What do you think of your dad being included in the Stories of Honor?

“He is a man of honor, a man of integrity, a man of his word, who has always been honest and hard-working.”

What’s the greatest compliment you could pay to your dad’s life?

With great emotion in his voice, the younger Watson said, “To sum up dad in a few words is hard to do. I guess that until I became a father myself, I didn’t know what a great father he was.”

We salute Morris Watson for serving his country proudly and look forward to him blowing out a 100 birthday candles come January 2022.

And, here’s hoping a future helicopter reservation is in the cards for this special senior who is not content to just sit on his hands, when sitting in a helicopter and touching the clouds remains a real possibility.

