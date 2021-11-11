Micheal Martinez

At 19, Micheal Martinez already knows what he wants to do with his life.

Just two years ago, he was in search of direction when he enlisted in the U.S Army. The Army wasn’t his first choice, however. It was a Saturday, and he was knocking on doors at the Longview Reception office inside the Triangle Center wanting to enlist. He knocked on the door of the Navy, which had been his first choice, and the door of the Marines – both were closed. But the Army door was open, and recruiters were in the process of taking new enlisters to the Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) for physical inspection. He filled out paperwork and the rest, they say is history.

Since then, Martinez graduated Basic Training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) before his 18th birthday both with honors and an invitation to attend West Point Academy.

Martinez arrived in South Carolina during a hurricane and describes basic training as “pretty easy.”

“I learned a lot of discipline,” he said. “I learned how to keep my mouth shut. I was a troublemaker in high school. I needed the discipline. Basic training was hard in the moment but looking back it was really easy.”

Ultimately, Martinez decided not to go to West Point because he prefers the enlisted side of the military. He said one of his senior drill sergeants pointed out that the enlisted “work for a living,” while officers just do paperwork. “I want to work for a living,” he said.

Currently stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM), about nine miles south of Tacoma, Martinez lives with his wife, Andrea, and is working as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic.

“I do recovery missions – so if a truck breaks down when they go on missions, we have to go out and get it and fix it,” he said. “Usually, it’s just getting the trucks out of there.”

Martinez is currently three years into his four-year contract and is planning to re-enlist with the hope of going to Germany for a different experience. He would like to be able to travel abroad.

No matter where he ends up, Martinez says he will always call Longview his hometown. His family also has roots in the military – his great grandfather was in the Navy; an uncle was a 12 Bravo Combat Engineer in the Army; and another uncle was an infantry man in the Army.

“It’s the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Martinez said about enlisting in the Army. “I planned to get to Sergeant Major someday, the highest enlisted rank you can get. I don’t see myself ever getting out of the army. It’s the easiest job in the world. You have to be in the right uniform at the right place at the right time. I thought it would be harder, but that’s all there is to it.”

When he retires, Martinez said he’d like to be a math or history teacher, helping high school kids who were like him find their way.

Lucy Martinez, Micheal’s mom, wrote to The Daily News that “Micheal was in search of direction at 17 years old when he enlisted in the U.S. Army.” She said that while she didn’t know what to expect and it was hard to see him go off to Basic Training, it’s been the best thing ever for him.

“I nominated him because I’m so proud to be his mom,” she said. “He’s a great kid and he’s doing really well. He’s still very new in his career. It’s really working for him.”

