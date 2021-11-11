Michael Bean

Gary Deskins For The Daily News

An honored man, deserving of a standing ovation

Like many returning Vietnam veterans of his era, honorably discharged Michael Anthony Bean did not receive the honorable hero’s welcome home or the ticker-tape parade experienced by veterans of previous wars.

Fortunately, after many years of trying to shake personal addictions and the agonizing memories of the Vietnam War out of his system, Bean had a chance meeting with a fellow Vietnam veteran who shared his passion for rumbling Harley hogs and returning veterans who had lost their rumble.

After enlisting in the Army, Bean’s military journey began at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, a United States Army installation. During his Accession School (“A-School”) training, he was taught how to be a generator repairman operator.

Once deployed to Vietnam, Bean was assigned to the 101st Radio Research Company, headquartered in Tonsinute, Vietnam, just outside of Saigon. Part of his dangerous duties included strategically planting sensitive listening devices among Viet Cong troops to track their movements. He also retrieved Army vehicles that could be safely saved, and if not, destroyed the vehicles before they fell into the wrong hands.

Bean served for thirteen months --- considered a full tour of duty --- then returned home expecting a friendly welcome mat from his fellow Americans. The chilly response from his friends and neighbors left him disillusioned and determined to stay away.

“Like so many vets, Michael was not treated very well by the American people. He reenlisted for six years with the guarantee of not returning to the United States,” said close friend, Bill Kielman. “He went to Germany, but after two years PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) set in. And we didn’t even know what to call it back then!”

Eventually, Bean did get back home. But he was not the same Michael Bean who had left to serve his country years earlier. He had difficulty navigating the hairpin curves that returning veterans regularly face, and his life spun dangerously out of control. Throughout much of the 1980’s and 1990’s, Bean was homeless. Alcohol and drug use took him over the edge repeatedly, but Bean managed to survive these personal head-on wrecks and get his life straightened out.

The turning point in Michael Bean’s life happened in 2013 when he curiously wandered through Shovelhead Vintage Repair, a motorcycle shop in Portland, Oregon dedicated to freely giving away motorcycles and motorcycle parts, and perhaps more importantly, restoring the dignity of damaged veterans --- something Bean desperately needed at the time.

Bean was not homeless, but close to it. His living quarters were less than ideal. “Michael was living in a 40-foot shipping container that offered 20 amps of electricity and nothing more,” said Kielman.

Soon, a friendship was forged between these two Vietnam veterans who simply wanted to serve all motorcycle-loving veterans. Kielman was literally a lifesaving friend to Michael Bean. Years earlier in Germany, Bean had started a coffeehouse that offered drug awareness programs for addicted veterans. Now he had a compelling reason to live and do something meaningful again with his life.

Shovelhead Vintage Repair would later change its name to Veteran’s Motorcycle Outreach (VMO) and migrate north with Kielman to Castle Rock, Washington in 2015. A reinvigorated and now sober Bean would likewise relocate to Castle Rock, happy to vacate his shipping container rental and serve as VMO’s co-founder.

“VMO saved his life and gave him something to live for,” explained Kielman. “He was waiting to rot and die in that container. But he blossomed once VMO got off the ground.”

During his time at VMO, Bean received instruction from the Veterans Administration’s “Compassionate Warrior Training” course. The training gave him insights on how to provide further assistance to suffering veterans. “We have saved two guys from suicide, gave away three Harleys, seven Japanese-built motorcycles, picked up countless broken down bikers on the freeway, and reached out to veteran bikers from Salem, Oregon to Tacoma, Washington, and as far as the East Coast,” said Kielman.

A gifted artist, Bean excelled at creating exquisite dreamcatchers, custom leather works, and unique, handmade wood carvings. Perhaps his greatest works of art were his one-of-a-kind, stunning airbrushed designs on iconic Harley-Davidson gas tanks and fenders. One of his last tank designs beautifully captured the eight planets in the solar system. Bean’s amazing, jaw-dropping art regularly left VMO’s clientele astonished at the kind of work his hands could produce.

From 2016-2021, VMO (veteransmotorcycleoutreach.com) helped out several hundred veterans due to the dedicated efforts of Bean and Kielman. “Any veteran with proof of military service can use our shop for free to work on motorcycles. We also donate parts to them as needed,” said Kielman.

Tragically, Michael Bean succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 72 on June 18, 2021. His passing left a crater-like void at VMO. “Michael spent much of his life reaching out to other vets. It is part of our name [Veterans Motorcycle Outreach] and was at the very heart of what Michael was all about,” declared Kielman. “He was a kind and gentle soul and his dying wish was to keep VMO alive.”

Michael Bean’s life story includes some challenging chapters in it, but the final chapter of his story is truly a story of honor.

Twelve days prior to Michael’s death, a “Living Wake” was held to honor him and celebrate his life. Over 150 people packed into Scooter’s Bar and Grill to reminisce and pay tribute to a man and proud veteran determined to go out on his terms.

As the wake neared its conclusion, Michael quietly got up to leave. Spontaneously, the family and friends surrounding him rose to their feet and gave him several moments of profuse, heartfelt applause. “Not a dry eye in the place,” whispered Kielman softly. “Michael was so impressed with the love shown to him --- folks from Salem to Tacoma came to show their appreciation.”

Michael Bean may have come home as an unwelcomed Vietnam Veteran, but he left this world as an honored man, deserving of a standing ovation.

When asked why he nominated Michael Bean to be included in The Daily News’ “Stories of Honor,” Kielman paused thoughtfully and through teary eyes of tribute, proudly remarked, “Because I loved him as a brother and wanted to honor him. He was my business partner and my friend. We rode our bikes together many times to many fun places. I really miss him.”

