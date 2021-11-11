Darold Stayton

By Liz Gold For The Daily News

"What is important to me at this time is making sure I am able to give back to other veterans."

Darold Stayton still remembers the day he arrived at U.S. Army Basic Training in Fort Polk, Louisiana in 1974. He was 17, living in Milwaukee, Oregon and had just finished receiving his inoculations and uniforms at the reception station to head to his company. Stayton, along with several other young men, were transported in a “cattle car” – a tractor and trailer with metal shelf-like seats and poles for hanging on.

“When we pulled up in front of our company, Drill Sergeant Moody, he was a big gentleman, his arms were as big as my thighs, he got on that cattle car and the first thing he said was, ‘What are you doing in my cattle car? You have 30 seconds to get yourself and your gear out and on the footprints in the quadrangle.’ So, you saw duffle bags and everything flying out and you’ve got all these guys trying to get out the doors. It was like a wake-up call.”

Stayton, 63, joined the Army because “that was the thing to do.” During his career, he served two tours in Germany and one tour in Korea during 1978-1979 where he was assigned to run combat loaded ambush patrols in the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) at night. In 1983, he went off active duty, went into the Army Reserves and Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) so he could be available when duty called.

One of the highlights for Stayton is when, in 1986, he went to Drill Sergeant school. He spent three years on the Fort Benning trail, an U.S. Army post straddling the Alabama-Georgia border, training troops in basic and AIT.

In 2003, he joined the Oregon Army National Guard and in 2006 he was sent to Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, he managed the Afghanistan Ordnance Depot, called 22 Bunkers.

“It was a supply point for ammunition,” he said. “There were buried bunkers that were packed with ammunition and ordnance, and we issued it. We ran the guards at both gates and issued ordnance to the Afghanistan National Army. They would make a request and it would come through us and we would issue them the ammunition that they required.”

Throughout his 35 years of service, Stayton has held numerous jobs including squad leader, platoon sergeant and programmer analyst. He also worked as a maintenance clerk and was in the military police. He started his career as an infantry man airborne and ended his military career doing ordnance and as ammunition section chief. Stayton also received several awards and recognitions over the years including, a Good Conduct Medal, an Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Global War Against Terrorism Service Medal. He was also an IMJIN Scout which is a rare U.S. Army award for serving within the DMZ.

When Stayton was discharged from the Army in 2009, he took a civilian job as a journeyman steamfitter. He has since retired but says he is busier now than when he was working. He began volunteering at the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center. A year later he became a Veterans Service Officer for the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), later becoming Commander of the local chapter of the DAV. He’s also the new vice chair of the Cowlitz County Veterans Advisory Board.

Stayton is also currently serving as the Kelso/Longview Lodge Exalted Ruler of the veterans-friendly Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks. Today, he lives in Kalama with his wife of 25 years, Laurie. He has a son and daughter and three grandchildren, as well as nephews that he helped raise.

Hal Bornstedt, who nominated Stayton for “Stories of Honor,” described his friend as an exemplary person. Bornstedt, an officer in the Elks, brought Stayton into the Elks and took him under his wing.

“Darold is an honest, super good guy, he’d do anything for you,” Bornstedt said. “He’s just a wonderful volunteer. Always willing to do something for someone else. He’s just a great person.”

