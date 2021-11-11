Bill McGee

by Mallory Gruben For The Daily News

Up until six years ago, Bill McGee almost always avoided talking about his service in Vietnam.

Like many Vietnam veterans, McGee didn’t receive a warm welcome home when he returned from deployment with the US Army. His early attempts to talk about his experience — which included losing one of his legs in a land mine accident — fell flat.

“I tried to talk to a couple of people after Vietnam, but there just was not talking to people. They had their minds made up, and no matter what I said, I wasn’t going to change it. So I just shut up and built walls. I decided not to let anyone in,” said McGee, 73, of Castle Rock.

Then, in 2015, his 10-year-old great niece asked him to attend a Veterans Day program at her school. McGee reluctantly agreed, setting himself on a path of healing that landed him on two podcasts and helped him reconnect with the platoon mate who helped save his life.

‘By the grace of God I survived’

McGee served as a specialist 4 in the Army’s 1st Infantry Division. Then 20-years-old, McGee took a Kodak 126 Instamatic camera with him to document his time in Vietnam.

Just 10 months into deployment, McGee’s unit was ambushed while traveling through an abandoned special forces camp with an active minefield. The US troop opened fire with a .50 caliber machine gun, and McGee readied to switch out the red-hot barrel.

The spare barrel was out of reach, though, so McGee jumped over the side of the armored personnel carrier, accidentally landing on one of the active mines. The explosion blasted off his right leg and badly injured his left.

Platoon Sgt. John Thompson came to his aid, administering morphine to McGee’s thighs, putting on a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and shielding the downed soldier from enemy fire. When the Medevac helicopter arrived, Thompson carried McGee to safety.

“It’s by the grace of God I survived the blast. The miracle is I’m not walking on two artificial legs. … John’s leadership and his quick thinking and his courage are the reason my name is not on that wall (the “Wall That Heals” memorial for Vietnam veterans),” McGee said.

McGee’s story came to light in 2018, when, with the help of his friend from church Lloyd Smith, he digitized the photographs he too

k while deployed. Smith encouraged McGee to publicly release the images, and McGee gave permission to Smith to post the photos online.

“After I posted them on several Facebook sites and received over 1,000 hits and comments, he started receiving calls, honoring him for his service,” Smith wrote in a letter nominating McGee for this TDN “Stories of Honor” section. “He told me that if he had known I was planning to put them on Facebook, he would have stopped me. But now he is very appreciative.”

Reconnecting with the sergeant

The Facebook posts gave rise to a feature article in The Daily News, a two-episode feature on the Warrior’s Journey podcast, an episode on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund “The Wall That Heals” podcast and a feature article in the Vietnam Veterans of America magazine. The latter publication reached Thompson, who has been trying to track down as many of the men from his platoon as possible. McGee’s article included his current city of residence, which aided Thompson in tracking down his phone number.

Thompson called McGee in March 2019, and the army man immediately recognized the voice of his former platoon sergeant. McGee said hearing from Thompson again was like “winning the world series.” The two men had not talked for 50 years, since the day of the ambush on Jan. 17, 1969.

Now McGee and Thompson email back and forth regularly, and they plan to meet up in person sometime later this year. The reunion would have happened sooner, if not for the pandemic, McGee said.

The prospect of seeing Thompson — and getting a chance to thank him again for his life-saving efforts in 1969 — makes finally opening up about his wartime experiences worth it, McGee said. And if his experiences can help other veterans reconnect or begin healing, then he’s willing to continue sharing his story.

“I would rather stay out of the limelight. I would rather go on, live my life as best I can and be part of society. ... But you don’t know what people have been through, and if they realize that someone else knows what they’ve been through, they might be able to start the healing process for themselves.”

