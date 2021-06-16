Check out the recreational cannabis store’s new downtown location at 311 Oak Street in Kelso.

Ryan Cooper, who owns Vibe Cannabis Company with his wife, Rebecca, says the new location is twice the old Talley Way shop’s size and is more centrally located. In addition, the store contains walk-in cannabis coolers that keep flower and concentrates at 43 degrees, the optimal temperature for freshness.

“Some of the things that excite me are more room for customers to move around, more room for inventory and an expanded inventory,” Cooper said, adding he enjoys having neighbors and being downtown, which allows his employees to walk somewhere for lunch.

Vibe Cannabis moved into their current location in mid-May after buying their retail marijuana license in January from the owners of Bud Hut in Talley Way. They took over the Bud Hut location for four months, operating as Vibe Cannabis. The location was meant to be temporary.

Now, in his new space, Cooper has a 1200-square-feet beautiful showroom, which he describes as having a “high-end look with a laid back feel” and eight employees.

“We are professional but we are very comfortable to be around,” Cooper said. ”We all wear matching company apparel. Everything is nice, but everybody is kick back.”

His focus for the shop is providing a massive local selection of cannabis brands – whether that be pre-rolls, edibles, drinkables, topicals, flower or concentrates, from the greater Kelso area. He said flower and edibles are favorites among his customers, who are a mix of loyal locals and travelers coming off I5.

“We have everyone from suits and ties to tie-dyes,” he said. “The words positive and good always go with the word vibe.”

Cooper said people who come into Vibe Cannabis can expect an extremely knowledgeable and friendly staff, a big local selection at varying price points and great hours.

“Sales went up during the pandemic because a lot of people - as opposed to taking a vacation or traveling or whatever - took a vacation in a bag, so to speak,” Cooper said.

Cooper also owns three dispensaries in the Wenatchee area and has been in the cannabis industry for nearly seven years. He said the future of Vibe Cannabis includes offering more products and opening more locations, if feasible.

Vibe Cannabis Company is located at 311 Oak Street in Kelso. Contact them at 360-998-3038 or at vibethc.com. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. every day, 365 days a year.

