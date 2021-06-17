Ready to Get Back to Normal

By Liz Gold

Known for handling real estate transactions in the Southwest Washington area, Stewart Title has always put relationships with their clients and customers first – and during the Covid-19 pandemic, that approach took on new meaning.

“We are anxious to get back to normal just like everyone else,” said Shannon Imboden, Stewart Title Division President. “It’s been hard for everyone. It’s been hard for us throughout the pandemic because we are in the office more than a lot of other people. We created a safe environment, but it’s hard on both sides.

Visit their office and you’ll see that the signing rooms are sanitized after every use, pens are marked “clean or “dirty,” and there are gallons of sanitizers, buckets of wipes, and face masks, all with the Stewart Title brand.

“We had to play to everyone’s comfort level,” said Imboden. “We’ve done signings out in the rain. We still are fully masked when people come in and we’ve done a lot of remote signings when we will send a notary right to someone’s house.”

Though unexpected, those remote signings ended up being convenient. Seeing what was needed, Stewart Title, with corporate headquarters in Houston, acquired a company that provides online notarization. In addition, Imboden said the staff were already set up to work remotely prior to the pandemic.

This means Stewart Title can do a transaction without physically being in person. The company uses technology that allows customers to sign electronically and has a notary cam that verifies their ID and notarizes the document within minutes. Documents can also be scanned and emailed with lenders and then e-recorded with Cowlitz County.

At least 40 percent of Stewart Title’s Longview staff - five escrow officers and six assistants - were in the office at any given time during the pandemic. Many of the company’s employees are moms and Imboden said the need to home-school created new obstacles to keep staff happy and productive.

“We set up classrooms for their kids so they could help them with their schoolwork,” Imboden said. “We were able to offer that extra support. It helped a lot with bonding our teams together. We all had to have each other’s backs and that made us stronger.”

While Stewart Title is a corporation that has been around for 227 years with offices all over the world, the Longview office is very local and community-minded, said Makaio Mobbs, Stewart Title’s Business Development Officer. “All of our employees live locally and work locally and all of our tax dollars go to Cowlitz County.”

In addition, he said this year, the company is creating the Stewart Title High School Foundation, an annual scholarship for high school students entering college. This year they started with one high school, next year they are planning to involve all the high schools in Cowlitz County.

Stewart Title is located at 1011 Washington Way in Longview. Contact them at (360) 575-9845 or visit their website https://www.stewart.com/longview.

Photos:

Picture 1: from left to right. Elizabeth Marrs – Sandy Fromm – Shannon Imboden – Niki Wood – Danni Wicken – Deena Dolbey

Picture 2: Makaio Mobbs

