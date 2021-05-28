Through the last 11 years, one message that the team at Lovely Nails wants to convey is thank you to all of the loyal customers. Co-owners Lan Ha and Tham Ngyuen say Lovely Nails is “back and lovelier than ever.” The salon reopened in April, and staff are eager to welcome customers back to a newly remodeled building fitted with all the necessary safety features to do business during a pandemic. “I am so happy and so relieved (to be open),” Ha said.

The new salon space includes separated and appropriately distanced manicure stations. The building owners installed a new ventilation system that ensures the air inside is fresh and properly ventilated. Last year, however, was one of “just waiting out” one unexpected business challenge after the next for Lovely Nails in Longview. Like most Washington businesses,

the nail salon was shuttered for nearly four months of 2020 under a coronavirus related mandate from the governor’s office. Then, just three months after operations were allowed to restart in June, the shop caught fire overnight, and everything inside was destroyed. “The facility has been completely shut down and had to be completely rebuilt from top to bottom, ”said Jan Dalen, a longtime customer and friend of the owners. “They’ve been dealing with the insurance company, with the building owner, with COVID-19.” “Because they are hands-on people and have to be so close to their clients, this (pandemic) has made everyone aware of the fragility of people,” Dalen said. “They’ve always been really mindful to keep things clean and maintained to the utmost standard....They want to make their customers feel safe.”