Do you want to become a homeowner? That’s wonderful! Owning a home – whether it’s a suburban home with a white picket fence, a downtown condo or a house in the country – is often an important part of the American dream. However, before you can get settled into your new place and be a homeowner, you have to be a homebuyer, and that’s the part that intimidates many people. It’s easy to see why. Spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in one go isn’t something that most of us ever do. Luckily, being a first-time homebuyer doesn’t have to be a stressful experience when you work with the right lender. In reality, the homebuying process can be simplified into six key steps.

Step 1 – Is owning a home right for you?

Beyond being a key pillar of the American dream, being a homeowner has tons of other benefits, such as tax breaks and monthly payments that won’t go up every year. However, that doesn’t mean everyone is in a position where they can afford to buy a home. Before you start looking at sites like Zillow for your new home, ask yourself if your finances are in the proper shape with questions like:

What’s my credit score?

What does my credit history look like?

How much can I put down?

Are my income and career stable?

If you go through these questions and feel that you’re in the right phase of your life to own a home, great! Let’s move on.

If you asked yourself big financial questions at this stage and came up short, don’t worry. You can work on fixing what was wrong, whether it’s getting your credit score in order or tightening your belt so you can save money to make a down payment.

Step 2 – Determine a budget and save

Being a homebuyer is within your reach, but what type of home should you buy? What should you be looking for? At this stage, you should be deciding what price range you want to stay within. You want to purchase a home that meets your needs while securing a loan with payments you can afford.

A general rule of thumb is your total mortgage should be no more than three times your income. For example, if your annual income is $100,000, your mortgage should not be much higher than $300,000. Alternatively, try to keep your monthly payment around a quarter to a third of your monthly income after taxes. If you bring home $6,000 every month, aim for a house payment between $1,500 and $2,000 a month.

Now that you know how much you’re targeting, try to save as much of a down payment as possible. Traditionally, a down payment of 20% has been ideal, but it’s often difficult to save that much. Twenty percent of $300,000 is $60,000, and most people do not have that much cash lying around. Depending on the loan type and your lending institution, a mortgage with no (or very little) money down is a very realistic option.

Step 3 – Get pre-approved for a mortgage

The housing market fluctuates over time, and it can become quite competitive. If you see the perfect home but still need to get approved for a mortgage, you might lose it to someone who has already secured a loan.

Fortunately, it’s easy to get pre-approved for a home loan before you start viewing houses. Choose a credit union that allows you to complete the process online. At Solarity, for instance, you can apply right from our website. You can also speak with an expert Home Loan Guide and get a personalized quote.

Getting pre-approved has another valuable advantage: it’ll give you a good idea of how much house you can afford. Your credit union will consider your credit score, income, assets, existing debt and down payment amount and tell you how much you are eligible to borrow. This can save you the heartbreak of falling in love with a home only to learn you can’t afford it.

Once you have your pre-approval letter in hand, it’s time to look at houses.

Step 4 – Shop for homes

This is the fun part. You can use your app of choice, like Zillow, or work with an experienced real estate agent in your city to find a house that fits all your needs. As you shop for homes, be sure you consider:

Location: Is it on a busy street? Is it near good schools? How far is the commute? How close are the places you go often?

Is it on a busy street? Is it near good schools? How far is the commute? How close are the places you go often? Price: How much are they asking? Is it within your budget or a stretch

How much are they asking? Is it within your budget or a stretch Property condition: Is it in move-in condition or does it need major repairs first? Are you looking for a fixer-upper? Ask your real estate agent to send you the disclosures for the property.

Is it in move-in condition or does it need major repairs first? Are you looking for a fixer-upper? Ask your real estate agent to send you the disclosures for the property. Expected length of stay: If you want a starter home that you’ll be out of within five years, maybe you can put up with more discomfort than if you want to live there forever.

Step 5 – Make an offer

Since you’re already pre-approved for a mortgage and you know you want to live in this property, all that’s left is to contact the seller and tell them what you’re prepared to pay. Once they accept your offer, you can lock in your mortgage rate with your lender, and they’ll process the loan.

Step 6 – Close

If you’ve reached this step, congratulations! You’re almost a homeowner! It can take about 30 to 45 days to process a home loan. Your lender will order an inspection, have the property appraised and secure the title. When all of that is done, you’ll be ready to close on your home.

