Evergreen Public Schools teachers joined their Camas brethren on picket lines this morning, packing the sidewalk in front of Evergreen High School on traffic-heavy northeast 18th Street.

Some 1,500 Evergreen teachers gathered in drizzly weather in front of schools around east Vancouver with signs, wearing “red for ed,” on what would have been the first day of school in the district.

The Evergreen Education Association, the largest teachers union in Clark County, voted Aug. 23 to strike if a deal couldn’t be reached with the district.

Camas teachers went on strike Monday.

Though they returned to the classroom this morning, Battle Ground teachers started the first day of school with no new contract in place. The current contract expires Thursday and the district and the union remain in negotiations.

Evergreen teachers, like those in Camas, say the district has not been receptive to their requests for increased supports to special education programs, maintenance of smaller class sizes and strategies to help relieve staffing shortages.

Evergreen and Battle Ground teachers last went on strike in 2018. Camas narrowly avoided a strike that year, reaching a deal the night before the first day of school.

Evergreen Superintendent John Boyd sent home letters to staff and families Tuesday evening alerting them of the strike and Wednesday’s closures.

“I know this is a challenging circumstance for all of us in the district and especially our families,” Boyd said in a message sent to staff. “As we go through this process, please keep in mind that after this work stoppage ends, we will need to come back together as a unified team. Our teachers will remain the valued, treasured part of our district that they have always been. With this in mind, I ask that we all behave in the respectful, mature manner that we want our students to emulate even as we go through these difficult negotiations.”