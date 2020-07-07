Senior Calendar: July 8-14

Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Editor’s note: If your senior center or other senior citizen organizations are resuming meetings and activities, please send an email with details to frontdoor@tdn.com .

The Rainier Senior Center offers lunch meals to go. People are asked to call the center at 503-556-3889 by 9:30 a.m. to order a meal. The cost is $6 for people younger than 60 years old and $5 for people 60 years old and older. The center is located at 48 West Seventh St.

The menu is as follows:

It is the responsibility of members to provide updates and cancellations. Forms are available at the newsroom counter, 770 11th Ave., Longview.

Deadline is one week before publication. Send notices to: Calendar editor, The Daily News, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632; or email frontdoor@tdn.com.