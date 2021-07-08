Senior Calendar: July 8-14

JULY 8
Castle Rock Senior Center: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., quilting; 6:45 p.m., pinochle (open to the public); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: 6:30-10:30 p.m., Bridge Club (vaccination required); 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: sirloin tips with mushroom gravy, buttered noodles, mixed green salad and fruit; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
JULY 9
Castle Rock Senior Center: 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Longview Senior Center: 9 a.m., beginning line dancing and 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., single handed pinochle, $1.25 for members, $2.25 for nonmembers; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: hamburger gravy and mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
JULY 10
Castle Rock Senior Center: 1-3 p.m., bingo; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
JULY 12
Castle Rock Senior Center: 9 a.m.-noon, coffee and cinnamon rolls served; 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Bridge Club (vaccination required); 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 12:30 p.m., single-handed pinochle;, $1.25 for members, $2.25 for nonmembers; partners not necessary to play; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: polish sausage, macaroni and cheese, beets and fruit salad; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
JULY 13
Castle Rock Senior Center: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., game day; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., bingo; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15 a.m. beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment; 2 p.m., karaoke; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: barbecue drumsticks, macaroni salad, broccoli, peaches and a while wheat toll; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
JULY 14
Castle Rock Senior Center: 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing; noon, senior nutrition meals offered by CAP ($3 donation, call 360-636-2118 by Monday for reservation); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.
Kelso Senior Center: 1-2:30 p.m., Mahjong; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.
Longview Senior Center: noon, bingo with 11 a.m. buy-in; open to the public; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.
Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: pasta primavera, mixed green salad pineapple tidbits, cottage cheese and whole wheat bread; $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 West Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.
It is the responsibility of members to provide updates and cancellations. Deadline is one week before publication. Email frontdoor@tdn.com.