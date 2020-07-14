Senior Calendar: July 15-21

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: If your senior center or other senior citizen organizations are resuming meetings and activities, please send an email with details to frontdoor@tdn.com.

The Rainier Senior Center offers lunch meals to go. People are asked to call the center at 503-556-3889 by 9:30 a.m. to order a meal. The cost is $6 for people younger than 60 years old and $5 for people 60 years old and older. The center is located at 48 West Seventh St.

The menu is as follows:

July 15: meat loaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad and a roll.

July 16: spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and garlic bread.

July 17: baked fish with tarter sauce and lemon wedge, and a baked potato.

July 20: chicken burger, fries, coleslaw and fruit.

July 21: corn chowder and a deli sandwich.

It is the responsibility of members to provide updates and cancellations. Forms are available at the newsroom counter, 770 11th Ave., Longview. Deadline is one week before publication. Send notices to: Calendar editor, The Daily News, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632; or email frontdoor@tdn.com.

