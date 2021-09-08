Senior Calendar: Here is what's happening at local senior centers Sept. 9-15

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

SEPT. 14

Castle Rock Senior Center: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., game day; 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

Kelso Senior Center: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., bingo; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool 9 a.m., intermediate line dancing and 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing, $2 for members, $3 for nonmembers per hour; noon lunch: chicken noodle soup with chicken salad sandwich and dessert, $6 for members, $7 for nonmembers, call in advance or stop by to sign up for lunch at least one day in advance; 12:30 p.m., free entertainment by Darrell and Charlie; 2 p.m., karaoke; 4 p.m., wood carvers; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

SEPT. 15