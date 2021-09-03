Senior Calendar: Here is what's happening at local senior centers Sept. 4-8

Rainier Senior Center: noon lunch: $7 for people younger than 60 years old, $5 for people 60 years old and older; call-in and carry out orders need to be in no later than 9 a.m.; 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier; 503-556-3889.

SEPT. 8

Castle Rock Senior Center: 9:30-10:30 a.m., exercise class; 9:30-11:30 a.m., pool playing; noon, senior nutrition meals offered by CAP ($3 donation, call 360-636-2118 by Monday for reservation); 222 Second Ave. S.W., Castle Rock; 360-274-7502.

Kelso Senior Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., work party; 1-2:30 p.m., Mahjong; 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso; 360-232-8522.

Longview Senior Center: 8 a.m., pool; noon, bingo with 11 a.m. buy-in; open to the public; 1111 Commerce Ave., Longview; 360-636-0210.

